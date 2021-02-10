Want to write your Valentine a poem this year but don’t know how to get started? Malibu’s poet laureate Dr. John Struloeff can help inspire you.
He will hold a virtual poetry event on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m., with the theme “Love and Relationships.” Former Malibu Poet Laureate Ricardo Means Ybarra will also be there to do a reading and there will be an open mic for Malibu poets to share their own work.
Both Struloeff and Ybarra are accomplished poets with many prizes and grants between them. Struloeff also serves as the head of Pepperdine’s creative writing program.
The event will be held over Zoom. Malibu residents can call the city at 310.456.2489 ext. 349 to register. They can also visit the city’s website or email CulturalArts@malibucity.org.
