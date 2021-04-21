Six more Malibu residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the city’s overall number of infections up to 411. The infection rate in LA County continued to slow over the past week; as of Tuesday, April 20, the county was halfway toward falling into the less-restrictive “yellow tier” of reopening, signifying more freedom for larger gatherings and other loosening of restrictions. According to the LA County Department of Public Health: “L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 3.2 new cases per 100,000 people to 2.7 new cases per 100,000. The test positivity rate dropped from 1.5% to 1.2%, and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources, L.A. County’s test positivity rate dropped from 1.9% to 1.4%. Los Angeles County remains in the orange tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework. In order to move to the least restrictive yellow tier, the county’s case rate must be less than 2 new cases per 100,000 people and test positivity must be less than 2%.”
Six More COVID Cases in Malibu
Emily Sawicki
