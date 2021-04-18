The following incidents were reported between Mar. 14 – 26:
3/14
Vandalism
A wooden bench and a metal container were vandalized and spray painted on Piuma Road. The victim said the damages were estimated to cost $1,100 to repair. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
3/25
Petty theft
An estimated $500 worth of medication was stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was described as having black hair, wearing a gray tie dye sweatshirt, black pants and wearing UGG boots. The suspect was seen walking through aisles and placing items in a black tote bag. A store employee said, “We’ve just been hit,” meaning someone came into the store and left with merchandise without paying. The suspect was seen driving away in a gray BMW.
3/26
Package thief
An Amazon package was stolen from a property on Rambla Vista Drive. The victim saw someone on their Ring security camera, wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses, dark blue shirt and jeans, walk up to his door and take the package. The victim said it was a shoe size box which contained an electronic device and a pair of scissors.
Grand theft
A wallet and miscellaneous items were stolen from a vehicle parked on Boniface Drive. The victim said they received a notification that a $150 charge was made to his account and noticed his wallet was missing that contained his credit cards. The victim’s extra set of keys, worth $500 were also stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.