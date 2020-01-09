Parents of kindergarten-aged children in Malibu are welcome to attend this year’s kindergarten roundup, hosted by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and scheduled for Thursday morning, Jan. 30.
Malibu Elementary—at the site of the former Point Dume Marine Science School, 6955 Fernhill Drive—will host parents at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Webster Elementary, 3602 Winter Canyon Road, will host parents at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
The event is designed as a chance for prospective parents to tour school facilities, meet the principal of their neighborhood school, visit classrooms and begin the registration process for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition to traditional kindergarten, Webster Elementary offers “transitional kindergarten,” most often referred to as TK, for students whose birthdays fall within a certain range, as a way to prepare slightly younger students for kindergarten the following year. “Bridges TK is a neighborhood program that is SMMUSD- aligned, STEAM-enhanced and Reggio-inspired,” according to information provided by the school district.
Parents are asked to come prepared for enrollment, with all necessary documents including their child’s birth certificate, health records and verification of residence in Santa Monica or Malibu.
No exceptions will be made for students whose birthdays fall outside the state-mandated range for kindergarten and TK.
Parents unsure of which of Malibu’s two elementary schools their children qualifies for may visit locator.decisioninsite.com/?StudyID=103288 to determine which school their address is served by.
