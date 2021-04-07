New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg
For the second week in a row, Malibu has seen a week-over-next increase in local coronavirus cases, with 12 residents testing positive from March 30-April 5, bringing the total number of infections to 398 since last March. The increase came as cases dropped countywide, despite fear of a dreaded “fourth wave,” as has been seen in other states. So far, California has managed to avoid a springtime surge, with Governor Gavin Newsom tweeting this week that California had the lowest positivity rate in the U.S. Updated vaccination data was not available, but as of last count, more than one in three residents has been vaccinated.

