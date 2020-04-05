The National Weather Service (NWS) was warning of heavy rain across Southern California including Malibu beginning Sunday night, April 5, and continuing off-and-on through Thursday.
Thunderstorms were possible beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.
"In Malibu, up to 2.5 inches are expected with a maximum intensity of 0.5 in/hr. The majority of the storm will be between 9 p.m. Sunday night and 4 a.m. Monday morning," according to information from the City of Malibu.
According to the city, public works employees would be "monitoring all city streets, facilities and canyon roads" and working to clear any debris.
"This storm is considered a heavy rain event and brings the potential for debris flow concerns especially in the recent Woolsey Fire burn scarred areas," city information indicated.
