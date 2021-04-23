Hundreds of family members, friends, surfers, first responders, city officials and community members gathered at Zuma Beach on Sunday for a paddle-out in honor of Mike Treinen, a recently retired LASD sheriff’s deputy and avid surfer who died unexpectedly early this month.
Treinen was loved and respected in the community and well known for his compassionate outreach, including working closely with the local homeless population. Treinen retired from the department after decades of service in 2020.
The paddle-out memorial was visited by a sheriff’s department helicopter as well as two lifeguard boats who saluted the longtime public servant. Many brought flowers to toss into the waves and signed a surfboard memorial.
