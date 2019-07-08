Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Tx., on Monday afternoon, July 1.
“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Southlake Police Department shared in an online statement.
Skaggs was a pitcher for the LA Angels. In a statement shared to Twitter, the Angels team account wrote, “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts are with his wife Carli and his entire family during the devastating time.”
Skaggs also had a local connection—as a student, he attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School and Santa Monica High School.
In an emailed statement, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Dr. Ben Drati shared that Skaggs continually made visits to SMMUSD schools to speak with students. His mother was a girls softball coach at Samohi, and continues to work there as a gym teacher.
Following the news, the Angels game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, July 1, was postponed. Tuesday’s game was played, and kicked off with a moment of silence for the fallen player.
Proceeds from the game will be donated to the Angels Baseball Foundation, as shared by the Texas Rangers online.
