LA County beaches, including Malibu’s popular Zuma, Surfrider, Corral and Topanga beaches, were expected to be open for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, barring an 11th-hour closure by county officials later this week.
In late August, Santa Barbara County announced its beaches would be open only for active recreation, like running and swimming, but coolers and beach towels would be banned during the traditional last weekend of summer as a way to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus. The same was not expected to take place in LA, according to reporting in the LA Times.
“We’re proceeding as if the beaches will be open for Labor Day weekend. We at this point have no plans to close them,” said L.A. County Beaches and Harbors Department spokeswoman Nicole Mooradian on Tuesday, according to the Times.
Beaches were expected to be inundated over the three-day holiday weekend as temperatures around Los Angeles and surrounding counties were predicted to reach triple digits. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an Extreme Heat Warning, effective for areas of the county including the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys; a Heat Alert was issued for the Los Angeles basin.
Malibu City Hall, which reopened by appointment only, will be closed Monday and the virtual planning commission meeting that would have taken place Monday, Sept. 7, has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Its agenda can be found at malibucity.org/agendacenter.
The Malibu Times' office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
The deadline to reserve space for advertisements will be Friday at noon. People items and sports briefs will be due Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. Letters to the editor (no more than 350 words), obituaries, news briefs and calendar events will be accepted through the normal deadline of noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Please note that, although the office remains open, office staff request anyone planning to stop by the office kindly call first as a precaution due to the ongoing health crisis: 310.456.5507.
We here at The Malibu Times wish you a safe and happy Labor Day Weekend.
