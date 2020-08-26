Malibu Friends of Music announced the annual Malibu Coast Music Festival was set to begin in late August—this time, featuring-live streamed concerts and other events from Aug. 21-Sept. 16.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, members of the public are invited to attend a free live performance entitled “The Fight for Equality: Music & Conversation in Honor of Women’s Suffrage,” to coincide with Women’s Equality Day, falling just after the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The events are co-hosted by Sonny Newman as master of ceremonies, visual artist-in-residence Carla Marlenée Bates, Malibu Friends of Music and Montgomery Arts House for Music & Architecture.
Stream the performances at facebook.com/Maria-Newman-4557018863, facebook.com/HosfeldScottC or search for Scott Hosfeld on Youtube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.