Malibu High’s performing artists are sending up their final salvos for this school year.
First up is the musical “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical,” which will be performed live over Zoom on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. The performances are being presented with the support of Arts Angels and will be followed by live Q&As. Malibu residents may order tickets at www.SMMUSD.org/Malibu.
Next, on Friday, May 21, Malibu High students will perform their Spring Choir Concert. Malibu residents can tune in at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Then, on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., the choir will perform a short, live concert just for the students and their families. Malibu High Principal Patrick Miller tweeted that the small concert is meant “to give the singers one more chance to perform live together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.