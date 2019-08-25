According to Variety, People, and numerous blogs and publications, actress Reese Witherspoon recently dropped $6.2 million on a Malibu property located on about two acres with an updated 1949 farm house, guest house and multiple outbuildings located near Zuma Beach. The purchase was described as a “clandestine” and “off-market” transaction.
The private and gated compound with park-like grounds, also known as “Zuma Farm,” had been used by the previous owners, Scott and Amie Yancey, as a wedding venue and horse stables.
The “Big Little Lies” actress, 43, will not be using the property as her primary residence—her primary residence is said to remain a mansion in Pacific Palisades that she bought for $12.7 million a few years back; she also owns homes in Nashville.
