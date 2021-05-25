A small fire near the Malibu Civic Center was knocked down at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The fire was called in around 12:48 p.m., LA County Fire Department Representative Leslie Lua told The Malibu Times, and units arrived on the scene at the junction of Malibu Canyon Road and Malibu Knolls Road by 12:54 p.m.
Lua described the fire as an outdoor fire that grew to about eight by eight feet.
It burned mostly mulchy terrain.
Lua said she had no information on whether any structures were threatened.
She said that air support had not been necessary and that the firefighters were able to handle small fire with just two engines.
