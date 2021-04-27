As the rate of novel coronavirus infections has continued to drop across California, Los Angeles County has qualified for the “yellow” reopening tier, meaning even fewer restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities. Both LA and San Francisco qualified for the tier on Tuesday, marking the latest positive sign for the virus’ control statewide. Here in Malibu, two residents tested positive for the virus in the week from April 20-26. In the past year, 414 Malibu residents in total have fallen ill from COVID-19 and there remained a total of seven local deaths due to the viral disease. Nearly half of eligible Malibuites have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, with the latest count (dated April 18) showing 4,962 residents vaccinated—45.1 percent of residents ages 16 and over.
LA County Qualifies For ‘Yellow Tier’ Reopening
Emily Sawicki
