It’s official—bus service within Malibu’s Point Dume service is to be phased out. That decision was made at last Thursday’s meeting of the LA Metro Board of Directors as part of a revitalization for LA’s metro bus system known as NextGen. The move passed on a 10 to one vote.
“Metro runs the nation’s second busiest bus system, but ridership has declined over the last decade. The NextGen plan is a direct response to better serve existing riders and attract new ones,” LA Metro wrote in a statement following the vote.
Part of the plan means streamlining service across all of LA County, and the stops within Point Dume (the loop from Heathercliff Road through Grayfox Street, Fernhill Drive, Cliffside Drive and Dume Drive) are falling victim to that decision. The changes will be phased in over the next eight months.
“Metro will make changes to service over its next three planned service changes—in Dec. 2020, June 2021 and Dec. 2021. The majority of changes will come in June 2021,” the transit service wrote.
