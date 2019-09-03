Expect traffic in western Malibu as the annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon is set to take place Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15. The triathlon offers three races—two on Saturday, a new “long course” and an Olympic length and one on Sunday, “the ‘classic’ sprint.” This is the first year the long course is being offered.
The “long course” includes a 1.2-mile ocean swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. The course takes bike riders from the Zuma tunnel at the eastern end of Zuma Beach, down Pacific Coast Highway into Oxnard, up Las Posas Road to Calwelti and then back, down Las Posas and PCH and back to the Busch Shopping Center at Busch Drive and PCH. The run section of the course begins and ends at the same place, but takes runners through the Zuma Beach parking lot, back down toward Point Dume to the end of the Point Dume Parking lot, and back down Westward Beach Road toward Busch Drive.
The Olympic includes a 1.5-kilometer ocean swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run, while the Sunday race, the “classic” sprint, features a half-mile ocean swim, 17-mile bike ride and four mile run. Both of these races use shorter versions of the Long Course map, with bike riders on Sunday going as far as Pt. Mugu but not making the turn up Las Posas.
More information is available at nauticamalibuti.com
