Update: Event organizers announced the screening would be postponed due to excessive smoke from the Saddleridge Fire.
There was no further information immediately available.
Courage First, a new education program that works to prevent sexual abuse, will screen “At The Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal” on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Pepperdine University.
The documentary film includes interviews with athlete survivors who experienced sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar.
Following the screening will be a discussion panel with Malibu resident and executive producer of the film David Ulich, as well as producer Steven Ungerleider, survivor Melody van der Veen and moderator/Pepperdine professor Maureen Weston.
The screening and panel will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pepperdine University School of Law in Room E, located at 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.