3:20 p.m. Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) reopened to through traffic on Monday afternoon, following a partial closure due to the Getty Fire. From about 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., only residents were permitted through the roadblock.
12:45 p.m. All after school activities in in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District were cancelled on Monday, including sporting events and after school care, and all locations of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu were to be closed.
School Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati sent a message to parents and staff Monday afternoon offering an update into closures, describing the process of determining the sweeping school closures announced Monday morning.
According to Drati, school leadership would be convening an emergency operations center to determine school openings and closures for Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. Monday.
"We expect that we will resume regular activities tomorrow (10/29) with schools, pre-schools, and before and after school programs being open. However, if it necessary to close one or more schools, we will ensure notification is sent no later than 6:30 a.m.," Drati's message said. "We will make every effort to provide the earliest notification as is possible. Furthermore, as the conditions change, often rapidly, we will notify you."
12:15 p.m. The total burn area of the Getty Fire was at 618 acres as of noon on Monday.
Some areas previously in the mandatory evacuation zone were changed to "evacuation preparation zones," according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department:
- Area between Sunset Boulevard & Pacific Coast Highway
- Area between Temescal Canyon Road & Chautauqua Blvd
#GettyFire: The following areas have been changed from the Mandatory Evacuation Zone (Red) to the Evacuation Preparedness Zone (Yellow):- Area between Sunset Boulevard & Pacific Coast Highway- Area between Temescal Canyon Road & Chautauqua BlvdMap: https://t.co/8locIwiU7f https://t.co/8y3a4OFw8S— LA City Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA) October 28, 2019
10:33 a.m. Caltrans reported eastbound Pacific Coast Highway was re-opened, according to a social media post published at 10:22 a.m. Monday.
10:15 AM UPDATE #GettyFire SB 405 all lanes closed from 101 to Sunset BlvdWB/NB 101 and EB/SB 101 connectors to SB 405 are closedNote: SB #PCH #SR1 at Temescal Canyon Rd - all lanes are open. Duration unknown. #LAtraffic— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 28, 2019
The City of Malibu reported all community services programs would be cancelled Monday due to the Getty and Oak fires.
9:08 a.m. Multiple agencies were responding to a fire that broke out at about 8:52 a.m. Monday along southbound 101 Freeway near Las Virgenes Road. The fire was estimated at about one acre as of 9:05 a.m. with poor conditions including heavy wind and heavy grass, running uphill. No more information available.
Information on this fire, now called the Oak Fire, will be updated here.
8:59 a.m. All evacuation zones of Topanga (from Mulholland to PCH) were under voluntary evacuation Monday morning, due to the Getty Fire. There remained no mandatory evacuations for Topanga and no voluntary or mandatory evacuations for Malibu.
8:41 a.m. Eastbound (Southbound) Pacific Coast Highway was closing at Temescal due to the Getty Fire, according to an alert from the City of Malibu. Traffic was being diverted north to Temescal.
8:33 a.m. Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed to all non-local traffic, according to a City of Malibu alert. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's were coordinating traffic control.
8:13 a.m. Multiple news agencies reported Topanga Canyon Boulevard would be closed to non-local traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
California Highway Patrol also confirmed a southbound closure of the 405 Freeway from the 101 to Sunset in Los Angeles due to the fire.
SIGALERT UPDATE*: S/B 405 FROM 101 TO SUNSET WILL BE CLOSED - ALL S/B TRAFFIC WILL BE DIVERTED TO 101 AND EB/WB TRAFFIC FROM 101 CLOSED TO S/B 405 (N/B INFO) SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUNSET BLVD. MONAGA DRIVE, GETTY CENTER DRIVE, SKIRBALL CENTER DRIVE AND MULHOLLAND DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 28, 2019
7:35 a.m. The Getty Fire was reported at "over 500 acres" according to a 7:15 a.m. press briefing. More than 500 firefighting personnel were fighting the fire as of 7:15 a.m.
Mandatory evacuation zones had not changed as of 7:15 Monday morning.
The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, also confirmed the fire did not originate in a homeless encampment.
Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas reported the fire was first called in at 1:34 a.m. There was no "fire damage assessment" but several homes had been lost.
"The wind is expected to continue until at least 2 p.m. today," Terrazas said.
6:50 a.m.: All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District school campuses were closed Monday, Oct. 28, as the Getty Fire, a 400-acre wildfire, burned in Brentwood.
The Getty Fire has caused the mandatory evacuation of residents as far west as Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades, while Pacific Coast Highway remained open in both directions as of 6:45 a.m.
The fire, which was first reported at 70 acres at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, has a mandatory evacuation zone from Temescal Canyon Road in the west, to the 405 Freeway in the east and from Sunset in the south to Mulholland in the North.
An evacuation warning was issued for residents living between Mulholland to the north, Topanga Canyon to the west, Sunset to the south, and Sullivan Fire Road to the east.
"This is a very dynamic fire that is moving in a westward direction driven by high winds," the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The City of Malibu suggests "Individuals who are medically dependent on electricity service should consider proactively staying in another area until conditions change. Residents are encouraged to check on family members and neighbors who may need assistance." KBUU News reported the city also suggested evacuating large animals from eastern Malibu.
As of 6:49 a.m., Southern California Edison had notified the City of Malibu of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Malibu's Galahad and Maguire Circuits on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 28 and 30.
From the City of Malibu:
* Galahad Circuit (approximately the western edge of Point Dume to Point Mugu and 2-4 miles inland) – Monday, October 28, 6:00 AM to 12:00 Noon; and Wednesday, October 30, 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM to Midnight.
* Maguire Circuit (approximately Mulholland Hwy to Solstice Cyn and about 3 miles inland) – Monday, October 28, 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM; and Wednesday, October 30, 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
