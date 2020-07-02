The Malibu Times office will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Advertisements will be due no later than noon on Thursday, July 2.
All editorial deadlines for the next week will remain the same. People items and sports briefs will be due on Monday, July 6, while letters to the editor (no more than 350 words), obituaries, calendar items and news pitches will be accepted through noon on Tuesday, July 7, as usual.
City of Malibu
The temporary skate park at Malibu Bluffs Park was set to open on Friday, July 3, despite that day being a city-recognized holiday and despite a beach closure going into effect; as of Thursday afternoon, July 2, the registration portal was open by clicking here.
“The Temporary Skate Park located at Malibu Bluffs Park will officially open to the public on Friday, July 3!” information at malibucity.org stated. “The skate park will be open from Noon to 8:00 or Sunset (whichever is earlier) with limited capacity and Covid-19 safety guideslines (sic) in place. To help manage the demand, an online reservation system will allow skaters the opportunity to reserve up to one hour of skate time per day.”
Due to county orders, no public fireworks displays have been scheduled for Malibu or the surrounding areas. Beach closures will be in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Malibu City Hall, which is open by appointment only, will be closed to the public on July 3. According to information published on the city’s website, when national holidays fall on Saturdays, they are observed on the Friday prior, meaning the city recognizes July 3 as the Independence Day holiday.
City Hall appointments may be made by visiting malibucity.org/appointments.
Malibu Library, which has been closed due to coronavirus, will remain closed on Friday, July 3.
