The following faith communities will be hosting caroling at the creche this December:
Dec. 8 @ 1 p.m.: Malibu Pacific Church (formerly Malibu Presbyterian)
Dec. 15 @ 1 p.m.: Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church
Dec. 22 @ 1 p.m.: St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church
All are welcome to attend any and all caroling sessions at the creche, located at Pacific Coast Highway and Webb Way.
