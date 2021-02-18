The following crime reports were reported between 1/27 - 2/4:
1/27
Tools theft
The victim noticed their vehicle door key locks were damaged and multiple tools were taken from where it was parked on PCH. The victim declined to have a fingerprint technician take prints of the vehicle. The deputy took photos of the vehicle door and uploaded them to the Lost Hills/Malibu Sheriff’s Station evidence shared files.
2/2
Beach burglars
A vehicle parked on Zuma Beach was broken into and credit cards were taken. The victim said she was unable to lock her vehicle because the key fob battery was dead. Before leaving for her walk, she noticed a suspicious vehicle parked next to her car in the parking lot. She stated two Hispanic males in their mid 40s and black hair were in a black Chevy Suburban. Her vehicle was not damaged. The victim received a possible fraud alert from her bank stating that an attempt charge of $2,779 was made at a Home Depot in West Hills.
2/4
Lagoon lift
A window was shattered on a vehicle that was ransacked while parked in Malibu Lagoon parking lot. The victim returned to her vehicle and saw the right passenger window was smashed and a backpack containing a wallet, $100 in cash and Apple earphones were taken. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.
Bimmer burglary
A victim said suspects stole his BMW, which contained a MacBook Air laptop estimated to cost $3,000 along with $400 in miscellaneous items, from where it was parked on PCH. The victim said the key fob to his BMW was taken in Long Beach in December 2020. The victim believes the same suspects returned with the stolen key fob and drove off with his vehicle. The key fob was estimated to cost $300 and the victim contacted BMW services to place a tracker on his vehicle. The deputy noticed the victim’s next-door neighbor’s security cameras but was unable to contact the homeowner.
