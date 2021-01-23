Romance can still happen while social distancing! Malibuites are invited to watch the classic romantic comedy “L.A. Story” on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills.
The showing will be socially distant; viewers will stay within their own cars while watching the rom-com. “L.A. Story” stars Steve Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker and Victoria Tennant. Set in 1990s Los Angeles, it tells the story of a weatherman—played by Martin—finding true love.
Funds raised from event ticket sales will go toward Paramount Ranch’s restoration. The historic site was established in the 1920s as a movie studio. It was eventually acquired by the National Park Service, but was heavily damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Now, the ranch is rebuilding, while still sometimes being used for movies.
“Funds raised will help SAMO Fund [Santa Monica Mountains Fund] provide the money needed to complete the $12 million restoration project being managed by NPS. These funds will be used to restore the burnt film sets on the site, fit out the restored historic buildings and provide materials to interpret the Ranch’s history for future generations. Donations will be matched 1:1 by the Federal Government up to $400k,” a press release stated.
Buy tickets at samofund.org/datenight (pre-viewing windshield cleaning by a local Boy Scout Troop is also available). Tickets begin at $30 per car, with windshield wiping an additional $6.
Attend the drive-in movie at 2903 Cornell Road, Agoura Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.