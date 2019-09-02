Update: 8:21 p.m. The Malibu Search and Rescue Team reported a coordinated effort between the team, LA County Fire Department, LASD Aero Bureau and McCormick Ambulance Service worked to rescue "eight hikers in four different locations in simultaneous calls for help" in a Zuma Canyon area earlier this afternoon.
The team posted about the rescues on a social media account, where they also confirmed earlier reports that one additional hiker, an adult male, "succumbed to heat stroke and passed away, despite efforts by nearby hikers and Malibu SAR personnel."
The rescues spanned over three hours, the post stated.
5:53 p.m. Monday: One hiker died and more had to be airlifted to safety during a Labor Day hike in the Malibu Hills Monday.
The watch commander at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station confirmed one hiker died after 9-1-1 calls were made from the area of Kanan Road and Newton Canyon Road on Monday afternoon. The watch commander was not able to verify the exact time the emergency call came in.
"There were six or seven hikers, they called stating they were all suffering from heat exhaustion," the commander told The Malibu Times during a brief phone call on Monday afternoon, Sept. 2.
#LASD ****Police Activity*** Stay Away From Kanan Dume Rd/ Zuma Edison Road. Hiker Calls 911 Requesting Assistance after 6-7 Hikers Run Out of Water During Hike. Malibu / Lost Hills Search and Rescue enroute. @LHSLASD— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 2, 2019
Temperatures on Monday reached 90 degrees in the Malibu Hills, according to the National Weather Service.
No further information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.