The City of Malibu, in partnership with the nonprofit Curative, facilitated its first largescale public vaccination clinic within city limits on Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vaccine event was open to anyone who lives or works in Malibu, with pre-registration required. Those who did receive doses got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Like all vaccination events in California, the vaccine was offered free of charge.
