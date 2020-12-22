The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties—including Malibu—scheduled to last from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, due to Santa Ana winds combined with moderate humidity. Though the warning is only in effect for Wednesday and Thursday—the winds will peak Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night—the wind will last until Saturday, putting the entire area on high alert for fire danger. Thankfully, rain is forecasted to arrive on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 26, and could occur through Monday, Dec. 27.
“Wind for LA/Ventura mountains is expected to be 25-40 mph with gusts 50-60 mph. LA/Ventura valleys/coasts 20-35 mph with gusts 40-55 mph (strongest in Santa Clarita Valley, eastern Ventura valleys, northern San Fernando Valley). Offshore winds are expected to diminish considerably in all areas by Thursday afternoon,” the City of Malibu reported in a press release.
The city spokesperson wrote that the Los Angeles County Fire Department would have “augmented staffing in place, ready for tactical deployment.” Furthermore, “[o]n-duty resources have been pre-identified for strike team mobilization based upon the need.” Malibu will also close Trancas Canyon Park and Charmlee Wilderness Park on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 24, as a precaution.
Malibu may also face a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) from Southern California Edison due to the winds: “Southern California Edison (SCE) notified the city on Dec. 20 that it was monitoring for a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Malibu, but on Dec. 21, it removed the Malibu circuits from the list,” the city shared. “However, due to the dangerous fire weather conditions forecast, Malibu should be prepared for PSPS or wind-related power outages.”
The controversial safety program powers down thousands of homes across affected areas, sometimes for long stretches of time. CIty Council Member Karen Farrer publicly told an SCE representative at Monday, Dec. 14’s city council meeting that her power had stayed off for hours after the winds had died down after the last PSPS.
The city said in its press release that residents should be wary of increased fire risk due to downed trees and power lines, along with hazardous road conditions and potential traffic signal outages. Malibuites were encouraged to check on their elderly or disabled neighbors, brush up on the city’s evacuation plan at MalibuCity.org/Evac and sign up for city and county emergency alerts at MalibuCity.org/news and lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.