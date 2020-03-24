  • = Gavin Newsom backtracks on his recommendations for Californians to head to the beaches.
  • = State parks supposedly will close its beach parking lots in Malibu today.
  • = Another student at S M C comes down with the virus … three weeks ago.
  • = Malibu Seafood closes its doors … the owner does not want to be part of a problem.
  • = Free grab and go breakfasts and lunches are now available to all Malibu school kids.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.