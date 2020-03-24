- = Gavin Newsom backtracks on his recommendations for Californians to head to the beaches.
- = State parks supposedly will close its beach parking lots in Malibu today.
- = Another student at S M C comes down with the virus … three weeks ago.
- = Malibu Seafood closes its doors … the owner does not want to be part of a problem.
- = Free grab and go breakfasts and lunches are now available to all Malibu school kids.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- KBUU Newswire - Day 502 - Malibu's Only Local Daily News, for Tuesday
- KBUU News Headlines - Tuesday
- KBUU Newswire - Malibu's Only Local Daily News - Day 501 - Monday County Pressured To Close Beach Lots - Beaches Remain Open, PCH Parking Remains Open
- Malibu Seen: Corona Worries Grow Worldwide
- This is KBUU News - Day 501 - the Monday Headlines
- Updated: Malibu Beach Parking Lots Closed, MRCA Shuts Down Trails Citing Virus Concerns
- Malibu Pleads With County And State To Close Beaches, Sheriff's Office Says Social Distancing Was Observed, Governor Says Common Sense Prevails
- Reminiscences of a Malibu Long Gone
Most Popular
Articles
- First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Malibu—Pepperdine Student Tests Positive
- COVID-19 Upends Daily Life in Malibu
- Updated: Malibu Beach Parking Lots Closed, MRCA Shuts Down Trails Citing Virus Concerns
- Sirens: Malibu Crime Report 2.29 - 3.7
- Malibu Seen: Corona Worries Grow Worldwide
- Reminiscences of a Malibu Long Gone
- Coronavirus: What's Open and What's Not Around Malibu
- Local Physician Sabine Hazan Advises on the Coronavirus COVID-19
- Grocery Stores Scramble to Meet Customer Demands Amid COVID-19 Panic
- Malibu Locals Emergency Food and Dining Guide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.