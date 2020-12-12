Keep Christ in Christmas’ 57th annual crèche display is back in the Malibu Civic Center. This week there were two candles illuminated to mark the second week of Advent, the Christian season of preparation in time for Christmas. The crèche’s figures are currently replaced with a large mural depicting the birth of Jesus.
The crèche is permitted to appear through Jan. 2 and may be seen illuminated each night.
