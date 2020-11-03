The California Coastal Commission has got big plans for the next five years--199 of them, to be exact.
In a final draft of their five year plan, shared on Thursday, Oct. 29, the California Coastal Commission, which governs land use and public access along the California Coast and has frequently weighed in on in how Malibu’s beaches and bluffs are utilized, outlined 199 “action items” to be executed between the years 2021 and 2025.
Those items were as varied as identifying unpermitted development that impedes public use, conducting staff training on the commission’s tribal consultation policy and addressing infrastructure vulnerabilities to sea-level rise and other climate change impacts.
The plan will be considered for adoption on Friday, Nov. 6, at the commission’s virtual meeting.
More information including a full description of the plan is available at coastal.ca.gov/strategicplan/spindex-2.html.
Members of the public are encouraged to email comments by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to StrategicPlanComments@coastal.ca.gov or to share their comments at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.