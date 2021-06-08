LA County Fire collection
@LACoFireAirOps
One patient was declared dead after a vehicle drove over the side of Kanan Dume Road on Tuesday evening, June 8. There was no further description of the victim or the vehicle immediately available. 
A spokesperson at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the incident, saying a 9-1-1 call came in at 6:10 p.m. reporting a car over the side of the canyon. As of the latest update at 6:45, the vehicle was estimated to have fallen about 60 feet into the canyon. The incident reportedly occurred about 3.5 miles north of Pacific Coast Highway.
There were no immediate reports of other patients or passengers.
A watch sergeant at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station said the station was not aware of any road closures in the area as of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. He also confirmed the Malibu Search and Rescue Team had been dispatched to the scene of the crash.
The California Highway Patrol online incident report page did not indicate a road closure in the area.

