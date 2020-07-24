Moonshadows Restaurant in eastern Malibu has recorded six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and three cases of non-confirmed symptomatic staff, according to LA County Public Health data published Thursday, July 23.
Three Moonshadows kitchen staff who also socialize outside of the restaurant tested positive three weeks ago, owners Andrea Bullo, Franco Simplicio and Rodolfo Costella said in a statement shared with The Malibu Times. Bullo said that Moonshadows immediately closed for three days—“going above and beyond” county health department guidelines, Bullo told TMT—and immediately contacted LA County and filed a report.
According to the statement, Moonshadows also hired a cleaning service to disinfect the restaurant during the time it was closed. They also quarantined all members of staff that worked in close proximity to or spent time with the three positive individuals and asked all of their employees to get tested, the owners said. During the closure, three other kitchen members tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to six.
All of these employees are currently still at home recovering. None so far have been hospitalized, according to the owners.
Bullo, Simplicio and Costella, who have owned the restaurant for more than 20 years, wrote that Moonshadows continues to abide by all health department requirements “and beyond.”
“We are well aware of the risks involved and we don’t take [them] lightly,” the owners said. “We will continue to do all we can to protect our staff and clients.”
Moonshadows is open for outdoor dining in accordance with county health orders.
As of Friday afternoon, Malibu had 73 confirmed novel coronavirus cases. Two community members have been killed by the virus: John Bell, who died in April, and an additional resident (unnamed) who died in July.
According to data that was available by Friday afternoon, there were no other local outbreaks listed on the county’s website, which is updated daily. LA County has been publishing information about outbreaks in residential congregate settings, skilled nursing facility deaths, non-residential settings and homeless service settings. All of that data is available online at the LA County Public Health Department’s COVID-19 data page by clicking here.
County data did list Canyon Trails at Topanga Senior Living and Topanga Terrace Convalescent Center as having outbreaks. Neither of these facilities are in Topanga; they are located in Canoga Park and West Hills, respectively.
On Friday alone, Los Angeles County recorded 2,014 laboratory-confirmed new cases and 49 new deaths. The total number of LA County cases is now 157,983. The total number of LA County deaths is 3,998.
Representatives for the LA County Department of Health and LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl did not immediately respond to interview requests by the time this story published.
