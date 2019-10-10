The California Coastal Commission will decide whether to allow a restriction on overnight parking on a .7-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway between Coastline Drive and Topanga Canyon Boulevard—an area known for overnight parking of RVs, trailers and cars.
The pending restrictions would prohibit parking on the landward side of PCH between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. and on the seaward side between 2 and 4 a.m. daily. That decision was appealed, but Coastal Commission staff recommend the commission uphold the restriction.
“The County has indicated that the intent of the staggered parking restriction at this location is to increase parking turnover and discourage parking of recreational and commercial vehicles overnight and for extended periods,” according to the report. “Safety and sanitation issues have been identified by the county and nearby residents in this area as a result of overnight camping within vehicles and a lack of support facilities.”
CCC staff recommendation is that there is “no substantial issue” with the appeal and recommends a “yes” vote, which would uphold the proposed restriction.
