Rangers located the body of a man who died by suicide on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the Sandstone Peak/Mishe Mokwa area of the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the official Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Twitter account.
The man was identified as a male in his early 20s. Rangers found his body and an accompanying suicide note after a member of the public discovered the young man and notified local officials.
“Rangers responded and a suicide note was discovered,” the social media post described. “County officials are notifying next of kin. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”
Both trails in the area were closed after the discovery, with the park service writing on Twitter Tuesday early afternoon that while there was no active safety threat, they would like visitors to please stay away from the area.
There was no immediate information available about the deceased’s identity or cause of death. Sandstone Peak is located in the Ventura County section of the Santa Monica Mountains and it was most likely a death investigation would be handled by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
