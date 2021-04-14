New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg
Seven additional Malibu residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the week from April 6–12, bringing the total number of infected residents to 405 since the virus was first detected. As of the latest data available from LA County, 4,224 Malibu residents (or a little over 38 percent of the city’s total population) have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although that number does not reflect the city’s recent vaccination clinic, as the data was dated April 4. In all, seven residents have been killed by the virus.

