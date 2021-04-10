Malibuites are invited to sign up for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training classes, which, this year, will follow a hybrid model due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“CERT training includes instruction in disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical, search and rescue, disaster psychology and terrorism,” according to a prepared statement from Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman.
Registration for the online class portion of the training is now open. That portion is self-paced, though students will be sent periodic check-ins.
Once the online section is completed from the safety of one’s home, trainees may sign up for the in-person portion. The city will announce the in-person parts and the final drill as they are set
To register, Malibu residents may email publicsafety@malibucity.org or call 310.456.2489, ext. 368, or visit the CERT webpage at malibucity.org.
