Ronald "Ron" Soble, a Malibu resident of nearly 40 years and the husband of Malibu Surfside News founder and longtime publisher Anne Soble, died on Sunday, June 20, at the age of 85.
Ron was an award winning journalist, having earned the Gerald Loeb Award for distinguished business and financial journalism as well as being a past co-recipient of a National News Emmy Award. He spent many years as a reporter for the LA Times as well as reporting and editing for other newspapers and wire services.
Born in Chicago on May 24, 1936, Ron was described as an avid supporter of the Chicago Cubs in an obituary published in the LA Times on Thursday, June 24. He also enjoyed jazz music and doting on his pet cat (Taos) and parrot (Doc), according to the Times.
Ron is survived by Anne as well as their son Mark and grandson Matthew.
Ron and Anne moved from Malibu to Sacramento following the onset of heath issues in 2013, at which time Anne stepped down from editing the weekly newspaper. Following the Sobles' departure, the Surfside was sold and has since changed hands more than once.
