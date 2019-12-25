Traffic signals were reportedly not functioning in the Point Dume area Monday morning, on Pacific Coast Highway at the intersections of Heathercliff and Kanan Dume roads. Signal operations had resumed by 10:45 a.m., according to an alert from the City of Malibu.
Southern California Edison reported 1,203 customers were without power in Malibu as of 7:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23—power had returned for those customers by 10:45 Monday morning.
Overnight, Malibu Canyon Road had been closed due to a mudslide; the road had fully reopened as of 7:25 a.m.
These incidents were related to rain occurring in Malibu that began over the weekend. Rain was expected to impact the Malibu area through Thursday, Dec. 26.
City officials reminded residents to treat all dark intersections as a four-way stop, and drive with caution due to the possibility of water and rocks on roadways.
