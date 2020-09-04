Malibu Farmers Market announced new hours this week, with local shoppers invited to the market beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, one hour earlier than the start previous time of 10 o’clock.
“Beat the traffic, beat the heat! Shop stress-free!” market organizers wrote in a statement provided to The Malibu Times. “We have all you need for the week. See you Sunday at 9 o’clock.”
The Malibu Farmers Market is located in the Malibu Library parking lot along Civic Center Way in the Malibu Civic Center. Its new hours run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.
