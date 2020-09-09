LA County’s Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station announced it will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 11, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within Malibu city limits.
According to the LASD, “Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
The LASD announcement explained that periodic checkpoints are now being resumed because of “the easing of stay-at-home restrictions, with more and more bars and restaurants being allowed to open.”
During the checkpoint, deputies will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sergeant Robert Hill said in a statement provided by the department. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”
The LASD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just caused by alcohol or illegal drugs—some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also impair driving. If the drug’s instructions say not to “operate heavy machinery” during use, that also includes not driving a car. In addition, sheriffs remind people that, while medical and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under their influence is not.
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
