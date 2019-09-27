Update, 8:14 p.m.: One lane of Pacific Coast Highway was open in each direction following a full closure due to a fatal collision Friday evening.
Witnesses on scene said law enforcement was continuing an investigation into the vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision, conducting a field sobriety test for the driver of the vehicle involved. There was no initial indication alcohol or drugs were involved.
Update, 7:54 p.m.: There was no estimate for the reopening of Pacific Coast Highway as of 7:54 p.m. Friday, following a fatal collision in the area of PCH and Rambla Pacifico, according to an official with the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. The official reported it was too soon to know when lanes would re-open and too early to indicate whether drugs or alcohol were a possible factor in the crash.
7:26 p.m.: A pedestrian crossing Pacific Coast Highway Friday evening was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound (southbound) along Pacific Coast Highway near the 21000 block of PCH—in the area of Rambla Pacifico/Las Flores Canyon Road. Witnesses reported the incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, at dusk. All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed as of 7:40 p.m.
Eyewitnesses reported the victim was an adult male and Calabasas resident. A Malibu Times reporter on scene of the accident confirmed the victim had been killed; officials at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station were not immediately able to provide additional information when reached by telephone.
