3 of our @Sikorsky #Firehawks taking water from #MalibuLake supporting the #RockPoolFire Follow @LACoFDPIO for updates. @MRCAParks @NWSLosAngeles #LAFire #LAHeat 🎬@julie_jsherman @local1014 @LASDHQ @CHP_HQ @MalibuSAR pic.twitter.com/lPwtU5rE5q— Michael Dubron (@MichaelDubron) August 16, 2020
Social media accounts posted videos that appeared to show helicopters filling up at Malibou Lake.
Update 3:48 p.m.: Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon Road was open as of 3:41 between the Ventura (101) Freeway and PCH. Mulholland Highway remained closed from Las Virgenes to Cornell Road, according to California Highway Patrol West Valley.
Update 3:36 p.m.: Forward progress stopped on Rock Fire at 75 acres. The fire was estimated to be 40% contained, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Update 3:20 p.m.: All campsites at Malibu Creek State Park were evacuated.
Update 2:43 p.m.: Fire was 15 acres with the potential for 40, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Update 2:38 p.m.: Fire was renamed as Rock Fire, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Update 2:28 p.m.: Fire was confirmed 12 acres.
Malibu Canyon Road between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura (101) Freeway and Mulholland Highway between Las Virgenes Canyon Road and Kanan Road were closed Sunday afternoon due to a 10-acre brush fire reported at Malibu Creek State Park.
According to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire department, initial calls reporting the fire came in at 1:21 p.m.
As of 2 p.m., the fire is reported burning 10 acres with the potential to spread up to 25, Sims said. No structures were threatened.
Around 2 p.m, easterly winds were reported at 10 to 12 miles per hour. “The fire was running against Mulholland, uphill,” Sims said.
A combined effort of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and cooperating agencies responded to the second alarm fire as of 2 p.m. They were supported with three aircraft and additional aircraft were en route. Sims said there was “lots of air support.”
The City of Malibu alerts indicated the fire had been named the Rockpool Fire.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.