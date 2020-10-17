Finneas O’Connell, 23, usually known by just his first name, spent $5.2 million for a cottage with 42 feet of beach frontage on Las Flores Beach, according to Variety. The 15-year-old 1,250-square-foot house sits behind a high wall and locked gate, with an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and outdoor deck.
Finneas recently won five Grammy awards for his work on the debut album of his little sister Billie Eilish, titled “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (2019). He is a singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. He has released several songs as a solo artist.
He and longtime girlfriend—YouTube star Claudia Sulewski—also own a Highland Park bungalow and a $2.7 million home in Los Feliz.
