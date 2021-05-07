Malibu High School has moved up in its national ranking from last year by 318 spots. According to U.S. News and World Report, MHS ranks 999th in the nation out of all public secondary schools, jumping up from No. 1,317. In the state of California, Malibu High now ranks No. 146; last year, it was 193rd in the state.
According to information shared by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), the U.S. News rankings were determined by college readiness scores based on demographics, state test scores and college prep exams. That data is taken from the 2018-19 academic school year, meaning it was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Monica High—the other traditional high school in the district—ranked higher than Malibu High by all indicators, as it has in years past. This year, it was ranked 708th in the nation and 98th in the state. In 2020, (reflecting the 2017-18 year), Santa Monica High ranked 981st in the nation and 139th in the state.
“This recognition by a highly respected publication illustrates that our stellar teachers, staff and leaders are truly supporting and preparing our students for college and career,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in a prepared statement provided by the district.
