Malibu Urgent Care is now offering COVID-19 rapid molecular testing with same-day results. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are necessary. According to the urgent care center, molecular testing is more accurate than antigen tests and the center accepts most PPO insurance.
Malibu Urgent Care Center is located at 23656 Pacific Coast Highway and can be reached at 310.456.7551. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.
