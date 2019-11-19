Malibu High and Middle School Sharks, Webster Elementary School Whales and now, there’s the Malibu Elementary School Sea Lions.
The mascot for Malibu’s new combined elementary school is one of several changes announced at the end of October.
In an announcement shared by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, Malibu Elementary Principal Chris Hertz said, “I am very pleased that the elected school site council, composed equally of parents and staff, selected the sea lion ... The council wanted a local animal that had not been the previous mascot of our two founding schools and they wanted input from students, staff and parents.”
The school’s logo, described by the district as “a smiling sea lion against a shining sun and waves background,” includes the school’s colors, blue and green.
Malibu Elementary also has a school song, courtesy of former Malibu resident Craig Stuart Garfinkle. The song, which boasts of Malibu’s surf and sand, is available for play on the SMMUSD website (www.smmusd.org).
Hertz is the first principal to preside over the new elementary school, which combined Juan Cabrillo Elementary School and Point Dume Marine Science School at the latter’s campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.