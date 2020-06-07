Malibu was under a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger beginning Sunday night, June 7, and going until Monday evening, June 8, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather forecast predicted high winds gusting up to 40-60 miles per hour, with sustained winds reaching up to 40 miles per hour. Highs were expected on Monday to reach the high 80s or low 90s Fahrenheit, with humidity dropping to as low as 5 percent.
According to an alert issued by the NWS Sunday afternoon, areas affected by the Red Flag Warning included the Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu coast, as well as a wide area stretching from the south coast of Santa Barbara County, including the hills above Montecito and stretching across Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains along the I-5 corridor, and areas of the Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Ventura County valleys, and the Los Angeles County coast.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources," the weather service wrote.
"If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property," the NWS alert stated.
