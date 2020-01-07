The following listings are for the dates of 11/12 - 12/13:
11/12
Bike burglary
Two electric bicycles worth $1,450 were stolen from a garage on Tapia Drive. The victim told deputies the lock on the garage door was tampered with and left hanging loose. The total in damages to the lock was estimated to be worth $100.
12/2
Lock box broken
A vehicle parked on Cross Creek Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s backpack that was stolen contained a Mac laptop, an Apple Mini iPad, a black Apple iPhone and $200 in cash. The vehicle did not have any signs of forced entry; however, the lock box he left the key in was tampered with and the keys were still in the box.
12/7
Porsche pick
An estimated $8,000 worth of damages were made to a Porsche vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway. The suspect did not enter the vehicle; however, the victim said the headlights were stolen. The victim told deputies he had to replace the headlights approximately one year ago because they had been stolen.
12/11
Beach burglary
A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Topanga Canyon was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key on the inside of the bumper and returned to his vehicle after surfing and was unable to find the key. His cell phone and a brown wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen. There were no cameras available for evidence.
12/12
Ring thief
Two designer rings were stolen from a home in an unidentified area of Malibu. The rings had been located in the victim’s drawer in the master bedroom. The victim told deputies the last time she saw the ring was on Oct. 20. The victim said there were multiple guests walking in their home and was unable to determine who took her belongings. The rings were worth $39,100.
12/13
Canyon crime
A vehicle parked on Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The window was shattered and a purse and wallet were stolen. The victim was later notified by the bank that her debit card was used at a Chevron in Malibu for $119.37.
Topanga Canyon break-in
A vehicle parked on Topanga Canyon Boulevard was broken into and ransacked. The window was shattered and a Michael Kors makeup bag, Apple AirPods and Nike running shoes were stolen from the vehicle. The total in damages was estimated at $1,745.
