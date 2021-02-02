A 19-year-old woman and her cat died in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 1, when her car went off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean near Sycamore Canyon Beach in Ventura County.
Authorities were alerted by a passerby that a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta heading southbound on PCH had gone over the embankment and ended up in the water after an unsafe turn, according to a California Highway Patrol statement. They responded to the call around 1:37 a.m. and declared the driver dead at the scene.
Highway patrol later identified the driver as Danielle Martir of Valley Village. It is unknown if speeding, drugs or alcohol were involved in her death, which remains under investigation, according to Patch.
Martir’s cat, who was also in the car, died in the accident as well.
