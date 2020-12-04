In light of an ongoing spike in novel coronavirus cases—and in anticipation of further shutdowns—local organizations have announced cancelations of upcoming events that were scheduled for later this month.
The monthly first Saturday art event—including Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery, Tracy Park Gallery, Song-Word Art House and Canvas Malibu—was canceled for this month. Lori Mills of Malibu Contemporary Art Gallery clarified that the galleries would still be open at a maximum 20 percent capacity, but there would be no event.
Also canceled is the holiday boutique hosted by Malibu's two elementary schools, which was to have taken place on Saturday at the Malibu Lumber Yard. That event has been postponed to February—a "Galentines Day" boutique on Feb. 13.
Finally, the drive-in movies, hosted by Malibu Film Society and the City of Malibu, that were schedule for Dec. 11–12 at the Chili Cook-Off Lot in the Malibu Civic Center have been canceled.
