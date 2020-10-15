California Senator Henry Stern will host a free Facebook Live event on Friday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., featuring a how-to workshop on hardening techniques to protect your home against future wildfires.
Stern will be joined by top experts from CalFire, the State Fire Safe Council and the LA County Fire Department. Touring an actual home that survived the Woolsey Fire near Malibou Lake, Stern and the experts will broadcast live on Facebook and elsewhere, demonstrating how to properly harden a home, create defensible space and better protect a house from wildfires.
The event description says a community member and survivor of the Woolsey Fire will present "five simple, affordable steps you can take to protect your home from the next wildfire."
There will also be information for students and other residents interested in CalVolunteer’s Climate Corps.
Similar workshops and seminars are planned for later in the year, organizers wrote.
To watch, click here.
The Facebook post is available by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.