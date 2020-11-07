A bright spot in the pandemic year: The City of Malibu was commended on Friday, Oct. 30, by a nonprofit professional association that assesses government financial reporting for its transparency and excellence.
The official award was “a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA)” for the city’s fiscal year 2018-19 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), according to a statement from the city. The GFOA encompasses 17,500 government finance professionals across the continent.
Malibu has received this award, which is judged by an impartial panel, every year for the past 19. According to a statement from the city, “the Certificate of Achievement is considered the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
“Transparency and accountability to the community, and responsible management of the taxpayers’ dollars are among the most important guiding principles that a government can strive for, and the City of Malibu has shown again and again through the years that it delivers on that promise,” Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson said in the statement.
